Washington - US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric that India is interested in extracting billions in foreign aid to participate in the climate deal could negatively affect relations between the two countries.

While announcing America's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, Trump alleged that it gave a better deal to some of the world's most polluting countries like India and China. Trump blamed India for demanding a high price to participate in the Paris climate accord.

"India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions of foreign aid from developed countries," Trump said. "China can be allowed to build hundreds of additional coal mines, India will be allowed to double its coal production, we are supposed to get rid of ours."

Trump's comments on India are likely to cast a shadow on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States. Modi is due to visit the US at the end of this month.

"The US and India are strategic partners and the two countries are cooperating with each other in various fields. But Donald Trump has national priorities high on his agenda, therefore he is presently more engrossed in safeguarding and creating jobs for the Americans. He will take all those steps that can create more jobs in America. His getting out of Paris climate agreement is also part of his election promise. Even curbs on the H-1B visa is to create more jobs for Americans, although it's a fact it will adversely affect skilled Indian workers. Therefore, Donald Trump has nothing against India, his main priority now is ‘America First'. The India-US strategic partnership will remain," Robinder Sachdev, Director of Delhi-based think tank, Imagindia Institute said. Phone and cables lines between Washington and New Delhi were buzzing on Thursday and Friday as Indian officials and diplomats took stock of Trump's direct, no-holds-barred attack in which he accused New Delhi of trying to extract "billions and billions and billions" of dollars in foreign aid from the developed world to sign up for the climate accord.

Although dates for the Prime Minister's trip have not been formally or officially announced, the White House has penciled in June 26-27 for the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Modi.

The meeting, which Indian officials said on background is still on despite the climate change fireworks, will now take place under a cloud of misgivings, including the Trump administration's crackdown of guest worker visas that is adversely affecting Indian businesses, its squeeze on US manufacturing abroad that is forcing a scaling down of US investment in India, and now its withdrawal from the Paris Treaty after previous US administrations dragged New Delhi kicking and screaming into it.

According to Indian media, although no one is talking of cancelling the visit yet, Trump's harsh critiques have cooled the expected ardor between Washington and New Delhi that a small constituency of Trump bhakts in both countries had anticipated and forecast.

"The relationship is bigger than any one issue. We need to keep engaging," a senior Indian official involved in the visit told Times of India, confirming the visit was still on and pointing out how China's leader Xi Jinping came to US despite Trump unloading on Beijing for more than a year. Trump repeatedly raged against India, China, and rest of the world on Thursday, casting the US as a victim of global machinations.

"India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries," he fumed in a 27-minute, 3000-word tirade in the White House Rose Garden while declaring that the "bottom line is that the Paris Accord is very unfair, at the highest level, to the United States."

No other developed country has made such allegations, and in fact, the US stands isolated even in the developed world following its withdrawal.

The US president then went on to claim that India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020 and China will be allowed to build hundreds of additional coal plants, but the US can't under the Paris agreement.

"Think of it: India can double their coal production. We're supposed to get rid of ours," Trump fumed, arguing that "compliance with the terms of the Paris Accord and the onerous energy restrictions it has placed on the US could cost America as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025" - figures that are contested even within the US. Compared to the peanuts in US aid (which New Delhi prefers is completely stopped), India buys $100 million worth of California almonds alone every year, besides billions in armaments. India also receives many times more in foreign investment and remittances than foreign aid.

But expanding on the victimhood thesis, Trump argued that the Paris Accord "is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States."