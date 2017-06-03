MULTAN:-Two children died of suffocation in a car in a tragic incident here in Shujabad, a suburban town of Multan, on Friday. The deceased kids were identified as Hassan, 4, and Shahroz, 2. The police said that the kids got trapped in the car as its doors got locked. However, it remained unknown that why and how they got trapped in the car in scorching heat. Police said that the investigation is underway.