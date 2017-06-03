NAROWAL:- A woman gave birth to quintuplets at District Headquarters Hospital on Friday. The woman, a resident of Keekarwali, was admitted to hospital where she gave birth to three sons and two daughters. She already has three children. Doctors told newsmen that all the children were healthy. The family members have expressed great pleasure at the birth of five children.–INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 03-Jun-2017 here.
Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Narowal
