SAHIWAL - The City Police claimed to have held 10 illegally residing Afghan nationals during search operation in Khokha Bazaar Colony here the other day.

According to police, the Afghan nationals arrested during the operation are: Auaz Bullah Khan, Foma Khan, Waseem Khan, Noor Agha Khan, Hayatullah, Waheedullah, Rahim Khan, Sharif Khan, Siddique Khan and Sher Muhammad Khan.

The police said these Afghan nationals belong to Helmand and Kandhar provinces of Afghanistan and were residing the area illegally.