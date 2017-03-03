MULTAN - State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali reiterated on Thursday that 2018 will be the year of end to loadshedding in Pakistan.

“Billions of rupees are being spent on up-gradation of power distribution infrastructure and power generation projects.”

Addressing a meeting of officers of the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) here, he said that the government is working hard to end power crisis and newly-generated electricity would be added into national grid on monthly basis. He declared that the power distribution companies would be supplied electricity according to their demands.

He warned that special teams of Wapda would monitor those areas where complaints about additional loadshedding or transformer burning would be received from. He said that the concerned operation officer would be responsible for the situation and negligent as well as ineligible officers would not be tolerated.

He revealed that the Ministry of Water and Power is going to sign agreement with the superintending engineers, executive engineers and sub-divisional officers under which they would be given targets for reducing line losses, achieving recovery targets, EROs and mobile meter reading. “The officers failing in achieving the targets will face departmental actions and may be fired from the job,” he further warned.

The minister directed the Mepco officers to disconnect the power supply connections of defaulters and remove their meters. He directed the Mepco Chief Executive Officer to personally monitor the recovery operation and take action against concerned SDOs and XENs if the electricity was supply continued to defaulters despite their failure to clear their dues.

UNIVERSITY OF GAMBIA, MNSUAM SIGN MOU

The University of Gambia and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to forge mutual cooperation and benefit from one another’s research.

The MoU was inked during a visit of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Gambia, Prof Dr Faqeer Muhammad Anjum to the MNSUAM here. Both the vice chancellors also discussed the prospects for the exchange of delegations.

It was decided during the meeting that a delegation of University of Gambia would soon visit the MNSUAM. Both the Vice Chancellors also discussed launching joint programmes for granting scholarships and joint degrees to the students. It was decided that all the discussed plans would be launched as soon as possible and joint workshops, seminars and research projects would be held under the said projects.