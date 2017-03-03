QUETTA - Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has said that Baloch nation has a rich culture and language which we are promoting with marking Baloch Culture Day.

These views were expressed by Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, during ceremony of Baloch Culture Day at Millennium Mall.

He said that the culture Day provides an opportunity of sharing happiness and having get together, adding, that culture is a key factor which plays a pivotal role in the development of any people.

He said that Baloch people respect women, guests and elders during war because of their rich culture.

He said that law and order situation were improving day by day in across province due to positive steps of provincial and Federal government.

Baloch Culture Day was observed across Balochistan including Gwadar, Panjgur, Kharan, Chagai, Dalbandin, Nushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Bolan, Sibi, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad and other respective areas.

Celebrations were also held at Quetta Press Club, Officer Club and Balochistan University.

Various shows including musical programmes are being organised in respective areas of Balochistan.

Various processions of youth, students and people from all walks of life would be taken out from various parts of the provincial with distinctive Balochi dress, turban and embroided dress.

Four-day Sibi Mela begins

The Sibi Mela (festival) began with fanfare and pomp and show in Balochistan’s historical district of Sibi on Thursday.

The annual fair in Sibi is certainly a factual reflection of ancient cultures of the province and people living here for centuries. This event has been helpful to create harmony, national cohesion and love among people of the province and country at large on one side, while on the other side, it has also been financially beneficial in promoting the business of livestock and agriculture.

The four-day Sibi Mela from March 2-5 started at Sardar Chakar Khan Stadium Sibi. Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Sardar Aslam Bizenjo was the chief guest of the opening event.

The students of different schools of Sibi demonstrated flower show and the bands party of FC, Pak Army and BRP displayed stunning performance at the opening ceremony. The National Anthem was played and animals’ exhibition enthralled the spectators.

Addressing the auspicious ceremony, the minister for agriculture said that the festival was a significant event in the province and people eagerly waited for that.

He said the festival portrayed quite true picture of Balochistan culture, besides giving boost to economic activities. Sardar Bizenjo added that around 80 per cent livelihood of Balochistan populace was coming from livestock and this festival brought home a stream of cattle owners for animals’ auctions. The minister also applauded various programmes that were presented.

The education department had arranged a mina bazaar at Public Park Sibi in collaboration with district administration wherein all girls’ schools of the city had set up stalls of various traditional dishes.

In view of recent terror strikes in the country, the Balochistan government had taken stringent security measures for festival and Frontier Corps and police personnel were deployed on key locations of the city to foil any untoward happening. Provincial ministers, MPAs and other high ups were present at the opening ceremony of the Sibi Mela.

The festival was earlier scheduled to begin on Feb 23-27 but the suicide attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Shrine at Sehwan Sharif made the Balochistan government to postpone it at the eleventh hour to show solidarity with the victim families of terror strikes. This infuriated the farmers and cattle owners and they also held a shutter down strike in Sibi to express displeasure over the decision.

OUR STAFF REPORTER/APP