GUJRANWLA - Bandits took away cash, gold ornaments, laptops, vehicles and other valuables in various theft and robbery incidents here the other day.

According to police, bandits looted Rs25,000, a motorcycle and two cellphones from Hammad in Kamoke while in Alipur Chattha, robbers snatched Rs80,000, three cellphones and a gold chain from Zulifqar. In Wazirabad Saddr Police precincts, Hasham was deprived of Rs25,000 and a cellphone at gunpoint while in Ghakkar Mandi, armed men looted Rs35,000, two cellphones and gold chain from Ghulam Rasool. In Tatleywali, dacoits took away Rs30,000 and a cellphone from Nadeem while Nabeel and his family was deprived of Rs105,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone at gunpoint. In Ahmednagar, armed men snatched Rs60,000 and a cellphone from Luqman while in Civil Lines area, bandits looted Rs20,000 and a cellphone from Yasir. In the Aroop Police precincts, Awais was deprived of Rs40,000 and a cellphone at gunpoint while in the remit of the Saddr Police, Iqbal and his family was deprived of Rs50,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone. Similarly in Cantt area, robbers snatched Rs20,000 and a cellphone from Amoos Masih.

On the other hand, thieves stole gold ornaments, cash, laptops and other valuables from the houses of Sibtain, Asim, Rashid and Hassan while a motorcycle owned by Azhar was stolen from Satellite Town area.