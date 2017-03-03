SIALKOT - The district government established a Control Room at DC Office to ensure coordination between government departments and monitor the one-month process of census starting from March 15.

A meeting was told that Sialkot district has been divided into 110 census circles and 3,238 blocks for holding the month-long census. As many as 2283 employees of different government departments with the help of the Pak Army personnel will conduct the Census under the supervision of local Assistant Commissioners (ACs).

The necessary training of government employees would be completed till March 5. The deputy commissioner directed District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan to chalk out a foolproof security plan to secure the census staff and enumerators during the national census. He reviewed the arrangements for holding the nation census in Sialkot district.

10 HELD: Gepco teams have caught eight consumers red handed while they were stealing electricity through different ways in and around the Daska city.

According to Gepco officials, the police have registered separate cases against Razi Hussain, Muneer Ahmed, Abdul Jabbar, Yaqub, Arsalan, Shabir Hussain, Arshad and Naveed Ahmed with no arrest.

Meanwhile, police also arrested two accused one-wheelers Abdul Rehman and Azhar Ali on various inter-city roads. The police officials said that the police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

BUFFALOES DISTRIBUTED: Government distributed buffaloes and cows to 252 deserving women including widows under the Punjab CM’s Dairy and Livestock Development Programme.