KHANEWAL - The district council has launched various development projects in the district to turn it into a model district in the province, DC Chairman Engr Raza Sargana said.

Addressing UCs chairmen and vice chairmen here, he said that work is underway on removing encroachments from all main markets to make Khanewal an encroachment-free district. The district council is also making all out-efforts to maintain cleanliness by removing heaps of garbage from grounds, he added. He claimed that the youth will be provided better educational and sport facilities in the district.

The DC chairman informed that the main resource of revenue generation for the district council is recovery of the outstanding dues. He said from January to June 2017, Rs245.8 million recovery target has been set including Rs181.8 million as PFC share. He said that the expenditure details are: Rs84.400 million for pay and allowance including Rs35 million for pensions of retired employees and their widows, Rs4 million for sports and other youth activities and Rs36 million for development projects.

He also praised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for restoration of the local bodies system in the country which, he said, is helpful in resolving the public problems at their doorsteps. DC Vice chairmen - Ch Ziaur Rehman and Taimur Khan Daha - and about 160 chairmen and vice chairmen of 130 union councils of the district attended the meeting.