PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed a legislation yesterday that restricts a bride’s family members, relatives and outsiders from making dowry payments to the groom and his family.

The law also restricts the maximum value of gifts given to the bride by her parents, family members or any other person to Rs10,000. It is now illegal for anyone from the groom’s family or anyone on their behalf to ask or force the bride’s family for dowry. If they still do, they shall be liable to a two-month prison term and a fine of Rs300,000 or both.