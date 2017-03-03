Drive against substandard food

Our Staff Reporter

KHANGARH - The AC and the health department staff carried out a campaign against the sale of substandard and adulterated food here the other day.

AC Dr Saifullah Bhatti, accompanied by the health department staff, raided different shops dealing in food Khangarh and Wisandy Wali. The team sealed two shops and sent samples of different foodstuffs from 11 shops to lab for examination. The campaign against sale of substandard and unhygienic food was carried out on the directives of DC Saif Anwar Jappa. The AC also fined different shopkeepers Rs20,000 due to poor cleanliness. He ordered all shopkeepers to improve quality of food and cleanliness at their outlets.

Two caught stealing power

OKARA (staff reporter): The Fesco Rural Sub-Division SDO caught four consumers, stealing electricity during a campaign against electricity pilferage.

The Fesco officer also got registered cases against the pilferers.

According to Fesco Rural Sub-Division SDO, the company launched a vigorous drive against power pilferers during which Muhammad Shafi was caught stealing power in village 34/2RA, Manzoor Ahmad in village 35/2RA, Noor Khan in village 20/GD while Muhammad Ayub was also caught stealing electricity in the same village.

The Okara Saddr Police have registered separate cases under section 462 of PPC and Electricity Act, 1910.