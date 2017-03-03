ISLAMABAD:- Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the 13th ECO Summit was a hallmark in Pakistan's history. In a statement, the Minister said that the Summit is symbolic of reinforcing that Pakistan is transitioning to a peaceful nation and believes in development and connectivity of the region.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 03-Mar-2017 here.
ECO Summit hallmark in history: Marriyum
