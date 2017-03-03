TOBA TEK SINGH - Awam League chairman Riaz Fatyana has said that his party is supporting the efforts of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief Pervez Musharraf to make an alliance of 10 opposition parties against the ruling PML-N.

Talking to journalists on Thursday, he said that Musharraf had invited him to visit Dubai in accordance with his efforts. Fatyan said that he had met with Musharraf in his Dubai apartment where they both discussed in detail the proposals for expediting the efforts to make a political alliance. He said people were fed up with the present rulers and they felt that during the tenure of Musharraf, they had seen development in the country while media got freedom. He said that as 55 TV channels were launched to educate the public about the drawing rooms conspiracies of the so-called politicians.

Commenting on his party’s future role, he claimed that Awam League had the target to come to power after the elections of 2023 however its clear representation will be seen in assemblies after 2018 general elections. He said that for elections, his party will make seat adjustment with likeminded political parties and candidates. He added that he had founded his party in 2015 and in just one-year period, he succeeded to hold its foundation convention at Lahore on Nov 25 in 2016 at Alhamra where more than 1,000 delegates from all over the country were present.

He said he was sure that his party will produce at least 100,000 workers from all over country before the end of 2017 who will be a powerful asset for launching a vigorous election campaign in 2018.