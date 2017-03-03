SIALKOT - Five people including three children were injured seriously in the cylinder explosion occurred in a gas refilling shop in village Kandan Sayyan, Daska tehsil. Reportedly, the owner of the shop was refilling the gas cylinders when a cylinder exploded injuring seriously Rafiq, his son two sons Ashir and Faizan, customer Javaid and his son Zeeshan. The injured were shifted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition.
