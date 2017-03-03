Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad ZakaUllah called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa at the General Headquarters Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“Matters of professional interest including cooperation between the two Services in ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad and overall military operations were discussed,” added the statement.

The army chief congratulated Admiral Zakaullah “on successful conduct of recently concluded naval exercise Aman-2017”.

“(Aman) was not only an acknowledgment of Pakistan Navy's standing as a service in international maritime security regime, but also a national landmark.”