MARDAN: A deaf cloth vendor was shot dead by Mardan police yesterday when he failed to stop on the orders of a police officer near judicial complex in the city.

Wolas Mir, a resident of Shireen Kotha area of Nowshera used to sell clothes on his bicycle. Mir’s brother-in-law Absar Khan said, “Wolas was hearing impaired and people in the area told the policemen to not shoot him as he can’t hear. But the police did not listen and shot him six times in the chest after knocking him down.” Mir was a father of 12 children and had been selling clothes for over a decade in the area.

The police had registered an FIR after a protest was held but it did not directly charge the policemen who shot Mir but said that an inquiry would be held to look into the incident, Absar Khan had said.

According to DSP Mardan city Shah Mumtaz Khan, “The man had entered the lane in front of the judicial complex, it was closed to traffic for over two weeks. Wolas Mir had ignored the police directions to stop due to which police use force to stop him.”