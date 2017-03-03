LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that high alert is not only specifically for the final of PSL as it was everywhere in the wake of incidents of terrorism.

"We are in a state of war due to the ill acts of terror and the high alert will remain in place until our war against terrorism reaches to a logic end", he told media after reviewing arrangements of the PSL final with Chief Secretary Punjab and Inspector General Police Punjab here at Gadaffi stadium.

The minister said maximum arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of the PSL finalist teams and the general public.

"Civil administration and police are taking stringent measures to ensure top of line security and rangers and other law enforcing institutions are extending support to them", he asserted.

He said the safety and security of the general public is the top priority of the government and no compromise will be made on it.

"Keeping in view all the arrangements and the level of the security it is hoped that the PSL final will be held in a successful manner", said Rana Sanaullah.

To a question, he said the mobile service on the occasion of the final of the PSL will not be suspended and the closure timing of the Metro Bus Services has been extended till 1am starting from 10pm to facilitate the general public.