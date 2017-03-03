Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned yesterday’s US drone strike in Pakistan in which, reportedly, two Taliban militants were killed.

In his latest tweet, Khan has said that it is not only a breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty but also violation of human rights and counterproductive.

Condemn US drone strike on Pakistan. It is not only a violation of human rights and our sovereignty but also totally counterproductive. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 3, 2017





The PTI chairman has been a constant opponent and critic of drone strikes in Pakistan. He has always held the stance that it is contributes to the rise in terrorism in Pakistan.

He is also of the opinion that it must be Pakistan which should do conduct operations against militants and not the US government.

