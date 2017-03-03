BAHAWALPUR - The Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur District chapter has condemned up to Rs17 hike in the prices of petroleum products, saying that the increase will simply add to the burden and miseries of the general public.

In a statement, JI District Ameer Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, Deputy Ameer Nasar Ulllah Nasir and General Secretary Irfan Anjum condemned that the continuous increase in the price of POL products is concerning. They regretted that 200 million people do not have any kind of relief given to them. “Throughout the world prices of petroleum products are falling down whereas in Pakistan life of people has been made difficult by repeatedly increasing the POL products prices.

They pointed out that according to the Ogra summary, POL petrol’s price will be increased by petrol by Rs2.96, high speed diesel by 2.60, kerosene oil by Rs17.55 and light diesel by Rs10.94.

“The government and its departments are busy robbing the public of hard-earned money by imposing different taxes and increasing the prices of daily-use products,” they alleged.

The JI leaders said that despite completing four year in rule, performance of the rulers is disappointing.

There is a need that this summary of the increase in prices of petroleum products should be rejected immediately so that problems of people do not increase further.