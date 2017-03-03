MARDAN - A vendor was killed by police at Mall Road in front of district and session courts in the limits of City Police Station, police and local sources said.

Sources said Ulas Khan, son of Anar Gul, resident of Shereen Koto, was passing through Mall Road when police personnel on security duty at the local courts’ complex ordered him to stop. Failing to abide by the verbal order, the cops opened fire on him due to which he sustained several bullet injuries. The man was rushed to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Relatives of the deceased tried to get a first information report (FIR) registered against the respective police personnel but police refused to do so. Later, the relatives put the dead body on the road at Bacha Khan Chowk as protest against police and blocked the road for traffic for several hours. However, the police finally registered the FIR on complaint of Niaz Muhammad, a brother of the deceased. The protesters later dispersed peacefully.

Agencies add: Police said they shot and killed the vendor as they suspected him of being a suicide bomber.

Police officer Mumtaz Khan said the police first rammed a vehicle into the bicycle when the vendor didn’t listen to warning shouts and shot him when he tried to run away.

The man died later and no explosives or weapons were found, Khan said. “I don’t understand why the vendor would keep going (even though) we were giving him loud warnings,” said another officer, Zeb Bakhtiar, who was at the checkpoint.