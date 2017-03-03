KASUR/PHOOLNAGAR - A man allegedly drowned his minor daughter in a pond over domestic issue in Lambay Jagir here the other day.

According to police, Guddo, mother of the deceased girl, told the police that she came to her parents’ house after having quarrel with her husband Nasir and refused to return. At which, Nasir got enraged and drowned their seven-year-old daughter Iman Fatima in a pond near Canal Road, Lambay Jagir. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.