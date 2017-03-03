KARACHI: MQM-Pakistan has refused to participate in the All Parties Conference held by Pakistan Peoples`Party scheduled to be convened on March 4, as per media reports. In a tweet, PTI chairman also refused to participate in the APC scheduled by the PPP, saying that it has already agreed over the extension of military courts.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar said that the present government had done nothing to improve the existing courts. He said he will express his reservations over the issue of military courts to the Prime Minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that country was going through extraordinary circumstances. He added that even though extension of military courts was not the best decision, they had agreed over its extension for two years.

The military courts set up in the aftermath of the Army Public School Attack in 2014, ceased to exist after the two-year-period in January this year. All cases being tried in the military courts were handed over to the anti-terrorism courts.

However a recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan which includes suicide attacks in Lahore and Sehwan, resumed the debate on setting up military courts for speedy trial and conviction of terrorists.

Speaking to journalists after the parliamentary session, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the PPP has called an All Parties Conference (APC) on March 4. "No politics will be done on this particular (terrorism) issue ," he said.

He further said a National Assembly Session will be held on March 6 over the issue.