ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned suicide attacks in Kabul on March 1, which had resulted in deaths of several people and injuring dozens of others.

In a statement, a foreign office spokesperson said: “We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayers for the early recovery of the injured.”

Pakistan reiterated its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reaffirmed the commitment for unrelenting efforts and cooperation with the Afghan government and the international community for eliminating the menace.