ISLAMABAD: The challan of the murder of Taimur, evading checkpoint in I-10 sector, was presented in court today.

According to the challan, the police has termed the move by the personnel as ‘unintentional’. It states, “Police constable Sami did not intended to kill Taimur. He tried to stop a car at a checkpost and opened fire, when the driver did not listen,” stated the challan.

Tariq, the co-accused, has been included in the list of main witnesses. The girl who was accompanying the victim, has been named as witness on spot too. Policemen and doctors are also in the witness list.