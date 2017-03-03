MULTAN - A certain group that always exhibits disinterest in religion, is now promoting Punjabi-Pakhtun biases to foil Operation Raddul Fasaad, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General of JI Pakistan Liaqat Baloch said.

“The JI has convened Jirga of Pakhtun leaders, belonging to Punjab on Friday (today) to discuss the prevailing situation and foil the conspiracies being hatched to cause ethnic strife in the country.”

Talking to the media here at Ghanta Ghar Chowk after inaugurating a fundraising camp of JI, Mr Baloch said that conspiracies are being hatched against Islamic laws as the saviour of the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was hanged in a Muslim state while the blasphemer Aasia Bibi was kept in custody with full protocol. He warned the government that the JI and Muslims of this country would not let anyone amend or abolish the blasphemy law. He said that the persons responsible for derailing NAP launched a hate drive against Pakhtuns in Punjab. He demanded the Chief of Army Staff, provincial governments and Apex Committees to locate the persons spreading hatred against Punjabis and Pakhtuns on social media and launch crackdown on them.

He said that terrorism and corruption has a strong bond and the nation pins its hope on Supreme Court. “People expect that the court will give such a verdict which will crush corruption and corrupt persons,” he added. He pointed out that the national leadership had started getting united on the issue of extension in military courts and elimination of terrorism. “These issues will be discussed in the parliament but the country needs at this point an active role of the government and law enforcement agencies to strengthen judicial system,” he noted.

He said that the 2018 elections are around the corner and the country badly needs a capable and honest leadership. He said that the JI is the only political party in this situation which could bring progress and prosperity to the country. “Family limited companies have been imposed on the masses in the name of politics which are giving birth to poverty, unemployment, price hike and lawlessness,” he maintained.

He said that whether Imran Khan is opposed to the PSL final in Lahore or not, the JI welcomes the decision to hold the match in Lahore. He said that the players are the pride of the country and Lahorites would discharge their national obligation to protect them.

To a question, he said that the PPP has invited the JI to its APC and JI Ameer Sirajul Haq convened a meeting to decide whether or not to attend the APC. He said that the US and India got united against Pakistan and its national security as CPEC was their joint target. “But our rulers lack any clear strategy to counter their attacks,” he added. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif claimed that he got mandate for friendship with India while on the other hand Modi gives the gifts of dead bodies to Pakistan on the border every other day.