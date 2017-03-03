PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Irrigation and Social Welfare Sikandar Hayat Sherpao has strongly condemned the decision of the federal cabinet of postponing the issue of merging tribal areas with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for five years.

He said this decision of the federal cabinet is an insult of the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) as well as the Fata Reforms Committee. He further said that it is a conspiracy against the unity of Pakhtun nation.

Soon a strategy against the decision of federal cabinet would be formed and a mass protest would be initiated, he added.

He expressed these views while inaugurating various developmental schemes in the suburb of Tangi, District Charsadda, on Thursday.

While condemning the Punjab government’s discriminatory attitude towards the Pukhtuns, the senior minister termed it a conspiracy against the federation and unity of the country, adding that the same might affect the war against terror adversely.

He demanded the federal government and the high-ups of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to control the politically immature politicians of Punjab government to revise their policies otherwise we must start a political campaign.

Sherpao demanded of the federal government to immediately implement the decision of the committee on Fata’s merger in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said that delaying the said decision by the federal government will prolong the war of terror and development of Pukhtuns as a whole.

He inaugurated developmental work on new Buchai Pul to be completed at a cost of Rs8.6 million. He also inaugurated three bridges, namely Condase Baba Pul, Nalay-Ziarat Kalley Pull and Galachi Pull Abazai on Lower Swat Canal to be completed at a cost of Rs17 million, benefiting scores of villages passing through these bridges.

The provincial minister also inaugurated the construction of Kasskoroona-Ziarat Kallay Road to be completed at a cost of Rs9 million.