HAFIZABAD - The Agriculture Department is aware of the problems being faced by the farming community and is committed to get the farmers rid of them, Deputy Commissioner Ali Randhawa said.

Addressing a meeting of the Agricultural Task Force, he directed the officials to take stern action against those involved in the sale of spurious fertilisers and pesticides. He also directed them to conduct checking quality of fertilizers and pesticides on regular basis. He said that the farmers are being provided agricultural loans by the government. He said that government is utilising all possible resources to improve socio-economic condition of the farmers and increase per ace yield. He pointed out that it is prime responsibility of the officials to perform duty honestly and with dedication for making government steps successful.

Agriculture Deputy Director Mehr Rab Nawaz informed the meeting that 16 people were arrested in 2016 for preparing and selling substandard and spurious fertilizers and pesticides in the district. He said that field officers of the Agriculture Department are creating awareness among masses about the measures taken by the government for welfare of the farmers.