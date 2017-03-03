PHOOLNAGAR - Dacoits shot at and critically injured a trader and robbed him of Rs0.2 million in bright daylight here the other day.

According to police sources, dacoits set up a picket at Dina Nath area on Multan Road in broad daylight around 3:30pm. They stopped a rickshaw and looted Rs0.2 million a trader Amir, residents of Samanabad, Lahore. The outlaws shot at and critically injured the trader when he put up resistance. Passersby made call for help on 15 but the police came late due to which dacoits escaped the scene. The injured was brought to the rural health centre but was referred to Lahore Jinnah Hospital due to his critical condition.

Following the incident, people gather on the spot and protested against the police failure to control crime in the area. They demanded the Kasur DPO and Sheikhupura range RPO to take notice of the worst law and order situation.