BANNU/Islamabad - Two Pakistan Army personnel, including an officer, were martyred in FR Bannu on Thursday, the day Army Chief promised to take on all fasaadis [miscreants] through Radd-ul Fasaad operation.

At least four militants were also killed in Bannu district in a gun fight sparked as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mullagano area of Jani Khel town, reported Geo News.

The terrorists hiding in the vicinity opened fire on security personnel. The military troops effectively retaliated to hostile gunfire, killing four terrorists. Lieutenant Khawar and Naik Shehzad were also martyred during the gunfight.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday that security forces killed another terrorist and detained 22 suspects in different raids as part of Raddul Fasaad.

The Frontier Constabulary and intelligence agencies conducted a search operation in Andoor and Ketch areas of Balochistan.

“One terrorist was killed while 12 suspects were apprehended. A cache of arms and ammunition [was also] recovered,” the ISPR statement said, adding that one FC soldier was also injured in an exchange of fire with the militants.

In Punjab, Rangers conducted search operations in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Attock and apprehended 10 suspects. The statement said that caches of ammunition and explosive material were recovered during the search operations.

Separately, Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unit’s Orakzai Scouts carried out an intelligence-based combing operation in Darange and surrounding areas.

During the operation, nine suspected terrorists were apprehended and weapon and ammunition were recovered from their possession. A telephone exchange being used by the suspected terrorists was seized.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday visited Multan Garrison where he was given a briefing on operational preparedness of the Corps. The COAS also witnessed combat training exercise of troops at Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges, according to ISPR.

He complimented troops for displaying excellent training standards for conduct of both conventional and sub-conventional operations. He said that Pakistan Army by virtue of its combat experience over the years is second to none.

Talking to officers and troops, he also acknowledged their contributions towards internal security. He said that through the Operation Radd-ul Fasaad they will take on all ‘fasaadis’ and play their part in bringing back normalcy to the country.

Earlier, on arrival at Multan, the COAS was received by Commander Multan Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar.

The Pakistan army launched the new operation following a series of terrorist attacks left over 100 people dead last month.

In an interview earlier this week, ISPR chief Asif Ghafoor said that Raddul Fasaad was aimed at countering the ‘mischievous’ elements whether they existed within the country or outside.

The elimination of residual terrorist threats, the consolidation of gains made during previous counterterrorism operations and tightening security on the borders have been described as the main objectives of the newly launched operation.

Staff Reporters/Nation Monitoring