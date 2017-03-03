SHEIKHUPURA/TOBA TEK SINGH - Four persons including a couple died in two road accidents occurred in different areas here on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, two persons were killed and several others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two vehicles near Chak Shahpur on Hafizabad Road on Thursday.

The accident occurred when an overloaded passenger van was on the way to Hafizabad. As the van reached near Chak Shahpur, a speeding truck, coming from opposite direction, collided with it. As a result, Qaisar, 20, and Amanat, 40, were killed instantly while several others whose identity could not be ascertained sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital. The Sheikhupura Saddr Police started investigation. In Toba Tek Singh, a man and his wife died in a road accident here on Thursday. According to police, both Khalid Mehmood and his wife Tasleem Kausar were returning to their village Chak 248/GB Malri after seeing their relatives in Chak 255/GB on a motorcycle. As they reached near Chak 249/GB on Gojra-Mureed Wala Road, a car hit the bike as a result both died instantly.