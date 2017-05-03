BAHAWALPUR - The police recovered 13 hand grenades from an under-construction house here in Hasilpur area on Tuesday. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called in to the spot, which later defused the grenades. On a tip-off regarding presence of weapons, the police searched an under-construction house in Hasilpur area. During search, the police recovered 13 hand grenades. The police have launched further investigation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 03-May-2017 here.
13 hand grenades recovered from house
