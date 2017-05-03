BAHAWALPUR - The police recovered 13 hand grenades from an under-construction house here in Hasilpur area on Tuesday. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called in to the spot, which later defused the grenades. On a tip-off regarding presence of weapons, the police searched an under-construction house in Hasilpur area. During search, the police recovered 13 hand grenades. The police have launched further investigation.