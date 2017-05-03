ISLAMABAD - Reiterating Pakistan’s full commitment to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control (LoC), Director-General Military Operations (DGMO) on Tuesday warned his Indian counterpart that any misadventure shall be appropriately responded to at a place and time of own choice.

The Director-General Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan Army in a hotline contact with the Indian counterpart forcefully rejected the "baseless and unfounded Indian allegations of mutilation of the bodies of the Indian Army by the Pakistan Army.”

Military’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan’s DGMO asked his Indian counterpart to provide "actionable evidence" related to the incident and urged the Indian Army to look inwards to probe the incident.

He reiterated that neither had a ceasefire violation occurred in the specified sector, nor had Pakistani troops crossed the LoC.

According to the ISPR, the DGMO also highlighted that Pakistan Army was a professional military outfit and upheld the highest standards of conduct.

"Allegations of mutilation are an Indian attempt to divert the attention of the world from the situation within the [India-held Kashmir] valley," the DGMO told his Indian counterpart.

He said that Pakistan Army was fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC.

“However, any misadventure shall be appropriately responded to at a place and time of own choosing,” the DGMO warned.

The hotline contact between DGMOs of India and Pakistan followed a local commanders-level hotline contact established at Rawalakot-Poonch Sector on the LoC Tuesday night between Pakistan and Indian Army authorities.

According to the ISPR statement, Indian counterpart was told that there has been no ceasefire violation (CFV) or crossing of the LoC by Pakistani troops neither from Pakistan side nor mutilation of bodies of Indian soldiers.

The ISPR said that the Indian authorities were told that there was unnecessary media hype following the allegations.

Also, local Pakistani army commander told his Indian counterpart that Pakistan remained fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC and expect the same from the other side and hoped prudence was exercised and no steps were taken that might lead to vitiating of environment and affect peace along the LoC.

The Indian Army's allegations come few days after the visit of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to the LoC in the Haji Pir sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he reiterated political and diplomatic support to the cause of Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

General Bajwa had termed the Indian security forces’ barbaric actions against the defenceless Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir as “state-sponsored terrorism”.

More than 100 Kashmiris have been killed by the Indian security forces during the past few months, and to divert the attention of the international community Indian security forces have frequently been violating truce agreement signed by the two sides in November 2003.

Pakistani villagers living near the LoC have been targeted several times during the past few months and as a result dozens of innocent civilians including women and children have been killed so far.

Pakistan has been protesting the frequent violation of ceasefire along the LoC and had also taken up the blatant violation of human rights in the Indian-occupied Kashmir with the United Nations.

Tension had heightened between Pakistan and India in September last year, when India blamed Pakistan for a suspected militant attack on an Indian Army base in Uri, which had left 18 Indian soldiers dead.

After the attack, India claimed that its troops had conducted surgical strikes across the LoC, but the claim was rejected by Pakistan. Ever since, a number of civilian and military casualties have occurred on both sides of the divide in cross-border shelling and firing incidents.

In January 2013, India had made a similar allegation that Pakistani troops had killed and mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers in Mendhar sector, but no evidence of deaths was found during the investigations conducted by Pakistan Army.