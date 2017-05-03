GUJRANWALA - The CIA police claimed to have smashed a criminal gang and arrested its five members. The police also recovered booty including millions of rupees cash and illegal weapons from the accused here on Tuesday.

According to police, the arrested gangsters have been involved in dozens of robbery and theft incidents.

According to Acting CPO Muhammad Nadeem Khokhar, during preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to a number of dacoity incidents. The police cited the accused as confessing that they had looted Rs7.2 million from a house in Wapda Town and Rs4.7 million from another house in Shalimar Town. The gangsters were identified as: Haji Riaz, Hafiz Qaisar, Shabbir Hussain, Amin and Amjad. The CPO informed that the gangsters had involved in many cases of heinous crime and a number of cases have been traced against them registered in various police stations.

The police officer claimed that the police recovered Rs4.7 million cash and illegal arms from their possession.