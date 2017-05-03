KASUR - Nadra officials were flayed for extorting money from citizens who visit the department offices to get their ID cards and other documents issued.

According to citizens at the Nadra offices, officials do not work for issuance of their ID cards until their palms are greased. Poor people are unable to get the work of their documents completed as they cannot bribe the officials, they alleged. They are either asked to come the other day or their work is delayed for months, they alleged, adding that the officials also treat them rudely. “While those, greasing officials’ palms can get their ID cards issued within days,” they alleged. They regretted that officials’ lust for money has turned the Nadra into a corruption hub.

They demanded Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali to look into the matter and order stern action against the corrupt officials.

FIRE AT SCHOOL’S CANTEEN

A fire broke out in canteen of the Government Boys High School due to cylinder blast here in Mandi Usmanwala.

According to the school sources, the fire broke out at the canteen following a cylinder blast. It destroyed goods at the canteen but was overcome timely.