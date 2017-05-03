KHYBER AGENCY - Two soldiers embraced martyrdom in militants’ attack from across the Afghan border on a security post in Maidan area of Tirah Valley in Khyber Agency.

Security officials said that on Monday night, security personnel were on duty at Bermal post near the Afghan border when they were ambushed by militants from other side of the border. Two soldiers - Amanullah and Naseemullah - embraced martyrdom in attack.

In effective retaliation, the security forces using heavy weapons targeted the locality from where the offence was launched and inflicted casualties on militants, the officials said.

INP adds: At least three terrorists were killed after Pakistan Army troops repulsed a cross-border attack in South Waziristan Agency late on Monday night, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Terrorists attacked two Pakistani outposts in South Waziristan Agency from across the border, the ISPR said in a statement on Tuesday.

The troops stationed at the border posts valiantly repulsed terrorist attack, killing three infiltrators. Scores of militants were also wounded in intense exchange of fire, it said.

South Waziristan is one of the seven tribal agencies in the country’s Fata region, part of which also borders Afghanistan.

Terrorists from Afghan side of the border have for long attempted to infiltrate the Pakistani territory in pursuance of their nefarious motives, however, the Pakistani security forces foiled such attempts for most of the times.

The retaliation by the security men forced the miscreants to flee back.