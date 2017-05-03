Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has stopped all ministers and party leaders except four ministers from giving statements on ongoing news leaks report row.

According to the sources, PM for the sake of avoiding any confrontation between state institutions, has stopped all PML-N leaders and ministers from giving any statement on the issue except four ministers.

Only Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Abdul Qadir Baloch and minister for information Maryam Aurangzeb can talk on government policy only.

Sources said that PM wanted to resolve this issue as soon as possible to avoid any further bitterness on the matter.