ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday said India can’t dupe the world by its contradictory claim that it was ready for a bilateral dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute but Islamabad was no longer credible.

The hollowness of this claim is evident from the fact that in the past two decades New Delhi had scuttled all opportunities for a meaningful dialogue, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said.

In a statement issued here, he said that everyone knows it well that Kashmir freedom struggle is indigenous. “The Indian attempt to portray the indigenous uprising in Kashmir as terrorism has been rejected by the international community,” he said.

Also, the adviser said, no one in the world was prepared to accept India's contention that the Kashmir dispute was an issue of cross-border terrorism.

He said that the Indian government had broken its own record of brutality in Kashmir not only in target killings but also by indiscriminately murdering more than 100 young unarmed Kashmiri protesters.

Aziz said that the Indian forces had blinded hundreds of Kashmiris, including children, and injured over 16,000 protesters with live ammunition, pellet guns and gas shells. “That is why the New York Times labelled the year 2016 as a ‘Year of dead eyes’ in Kashmir,” he said.

The adviser said that the people of Kashmir were losing faith in Indian democracy, which was evident with lowest ever turnout in the recent by-elections in Srinagar.

India can’t suppress the voice of Kashmiris and it will have to resolve this issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, he added.

Aziz said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member countries had also outrightly rejected Indian attempts of equating the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle with terrorism.

He said that the large-scale uprising in the Valley clearly shows that the held Kashmir was a burning issue requiring urgent international attention.

Aziz said that Pakistan had always welcomed the statements and endeavours aimed at addressing the human rights issues in Kashmir and the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call to resolve the Kashmir issue through a multilateral approach must be welcomed.

Earlier, Pakistan and India’s Directors General of Military Operations held talks on the hotline to defuse the tension as India accused Pakistan of killing and disfiguring its two soldiers. Pakistan strongly denied the allegation.

Both the soldiers were allegedly part of a team patrolling the Line of Control when, according to Indian claims, they were killed in a gunbattle with Pakistani soldiers at the Zero Line on the defacto border dividing Azad Kashmir and Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Last year, India claimed of crossing the LoC after freedom fighters targeted their army camp inside Indian-held territory – killing 19 soldiers. The tension has not died down since.