GUJRANWALA - In presence of huge outstanding amount owed to FIA Department, corrupt Gepco authorities are unwilling to take action for the recovery of the unpaid amount.

Sources said a many corruption and misappropriation cases of Gepco officers were lying pending with FIA due to which, Gepco officers were hesitating to disconnect the electric connection of FIA Department.

On the other hand, connections of general consumers are being disconnected for nonpayment of minor amount. Sources said that FIA authorities have not paid the electric bills for last seven months resultantly electricity dues have reached Rs473,000 but still no action was taken by Gepco to recover the dues.

On the other side, Anti Corruption Establishment held a police official red handed while receiving bribe at Model Town police station Gujranwala. A citizen gave an application to anti corruption authorities that sub inspector Iqbal is demanding 15,000 bribe in a case. Ashfaq Rasool along with magistrate Ali Miran conducted a raid and held SI Iqbal red handed.

GANG BUSTED: CIA police busted a criminal gang involved in dozens of robbery and theft incidents and recovered millions of rupees and illegal arm from the accused. Acting CPO Nadeem Khokhar while talking to the media said that in preliminary investigation, accused Haji Riaz, Hafiz Qaiser, Shabbir Hussain, Amin and Amjad confessed that they were involved in many dacoity incidents. They looted Rs7.2 million from a house of Wapda Town while Rs4.7 million was looted from Shalimar Town. A many cases were registered against them in various police stations of the province. The CPO said that police have recovered Rs4.7 million and illegal arms from the accused. He also announced Rs50,000 prize and appreciation letter to DSP CIA Imran Abbas Chadhar and his team for arresting the said high profile accused.