BAHAWALPUR - The three-day firing competition amongst colleges and universities students including female of Bahawalpur concluded here on Tuesday.

The competition organised by 31 Corps at Bahawalpur Garrison attracted a large number of students - both boys and girls. Students also took keen interest in the military equipment displayed on the occasion.

Hussain Ahmed from Sadiq Public School, Ahmed Talha Tariq from Quaid-e-Azam Medical Collage, Mustansir Hussain from Govt Postgraduate College secured first position amongst boys and Komal Khalil from Islamia University Bahawalpur secured first position amongst girls.

During prize distribution ceremony, General Officer Commanding Maj-Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti highlighted the important role to be played by the young generation for development of the country in the future. He emphasised on the youth actively prepared themselves for the challenges they would have to tackle, adding that the youth must remain focused and steadfast in their pursuits.