KASUR - Staff at the Kasur Garden has been faced with a great ordeal due to non-payment of salaries for the last four months.

Talking to media, the staffers said that they have become unable to support their families due to worst financial circumstances. They regretted that the garden administration forces them to work under disciplinary measures but do not pay them salaries. We have submitted several complaints regarding non-payment of salaries to the officials concerned, they said, regretting that the complaints fell on deaf ears. “We have also staged protests in front of offices of the Deputy Commissioner and other officials but nothing could resolve the issue,” they said. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the matter and resolve their problem.

On the other hand, renowned social figure Fakhir Ali, PTI chairman Sardar Muhammad Dogar and Councillor Imran Zeb criticised the government for its indifference to resolve the workers’ woes. They urged the government to order the officials concerned to release salaries of the garden’s staff so that they could feed their families.