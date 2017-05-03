SARGODHA - Heirs of a missing person, found dead have blamed the police inaction for the death during a protest here on Tuesday.

Bilal, 31, father of three minors and resident of village 85/North had gone missing some seven days ago. His stabbed dead body was found from drainage in the village on Tuesday.

The members of the bereaved family, flanked by hundreds of locals, placed dead body on road outside Civil Hospital and staged protest against police. The protesters burnt tyres and blocked the road for traffic for three hours. They said that Bilal had gone missing from his house seven days ago. They regretted that now stabbed dead body of Bilal was found from drainage. The protesters alleged that the Factory Area Police inaction resulted in the death of their beloved. They claimed that they repeatedly approached the police for registration of a case and recovery of their beloved but neither the police registered any case, nor made any effort to locate Bilal. They demanded to the police high-ups to take stern action against the local police over the lethargic behaviour and negligence that resulted in the death of their beloved.