Indian authorities have sent 50 Pakistani students and their teachers back to Lahore from New Delhi, after the recent row, which has raised tensions between the two arch-rivals.

According to details, an Indian NGO had invited a delegation of 50 Pakistani students and their teachers to India. The delegation of Pakistani students and teachers arrived in India on May 1.

"The ministry advised the NGO that it was not an appropriate time for such exchanges after we learnt that the children had crossed over to India on May 1," Gopal Baglay, a spokesperson of the MEA, said.

They were scheduled to go on a day-long trip to Agra on Wednesday and participate in an exchange of experiences with Indian students Thursday at the Pakistan Embassy.

However, the Indian government apparently buckled in the face of extremists and sent back the delegation to Lahore. The NGO that had invited the Pakistani delegation was also reportedly threatened.

The students and their teachers arrived at Wagah Border amid tight security provided by Indian police due to threats from Indian hardliners.

Routes2Roots, the Indian NGO which had invited Pakistani students said in a statement, keeping in view the security, the delegation has been sent back to Lahore safely.

"Around 50 students aged between 11-15 years old from Pakistan along with their teachers arrived in Delhi on May 1 and were supposed to meet their Indian pen friends and hosts of other programs which had to be cut short.

"Keeping in view the security and sentiments of fellow Indians the delegation has been sent back to Lahore safely," Rakesh Gupta and Tina Vachani, founders of Routes2Roots, said in a statement.

India accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire agreement on May 1 and mutilating bodies of its soldiers. Pakistan vehemently denied allegations of mutilating the bodies and stated that it had not violated the ceasefire agreement between the two states.