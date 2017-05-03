The Indian army dismissed on Tuesday television news reports that India destroyed Pakistani bunkers and killed “several enemy” soldiers across the border in Kashmir in a retaliatory attack after the beheading of a military officer and BSF head constable, reported Hindustan Times.

A senior officer with the Indian army’s northern command said the reports were not true.

“There was no retaliation whatsoever by us in the KG sector on Monday night. They (TV channels) go ballistic without asking us anything. We will retaliate and when we do, we will come out with an official statement.”

Naib subedar Paramjit Singh, a 42-year-old junior commissioned officer of Indian army with 22 Sikh Regiment, and 45-year-old head constable Prem Sagar of the Indian BSF’s 200 Battalion 'were shot dead and their bodies mutilated in an ambush on a border patrol at the Krishna Ghati sector of Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday morning,' claimed India.

Several Indian news channels reported on Tuesday that India bombed and destroyed Pakistani frontier posts and bunkers along the Line of Control, the de facto border between the two countries, to avenge the killing and mutilation of its soldiers.

The Indian military spokesperson said: “A lot of planning goes into any army action. We will respond but at apt time and place.”

Even Indian intelligence officials on the ground could not substantiate the TV reports.

“We have no such inputs of the army’s retaliation causing destruction of Pakistani bunkers and killing of soldiers. We are here on the ground. We didn’t even hear even a single gunshot on Monday night,” one of the officials said.