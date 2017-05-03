Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan says insulting women not part of our religion or culture.

Yesterday female parliamentarians protested in the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly against a parliamentarian for abusing a female member of the house.

Imran Khan reacted on Twitter regarding the issue,

Unacceptable for legislator to insult any woman. Goes ag our religion & culture. Apology has come. If it happens again action will be taken — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 2, 2017





He said that an apology has come and if it is repeated then action will be taken.

As soon as the PTI Chief tweeted it went viral and was compared with the recent statement Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave against PTI female workers in his Okara rally.

