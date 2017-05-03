Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif reached Pakistan on a two-day visit, reported Waqt News.

The Iranian minister will meet Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He is expected to meet other higher officials during his visit, reported sources.

Zarif may also meet military leadership.

The sources stated that Iranian Foreign Minister will discuss Pak-Iran border security especially the killing of nine Iranian security personnel last week.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s inclusion in Saudi-led military alliance is also expected to be discussed by both sides.

On April 26th, At least nine Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with armed rebels on the frontier with Pakistan, Iranian state television IRIB said on its website.

It said the clashes broke out in the Mirjaveh region of Sistan-Baluchistan province, without giving details.

Four border guards were killed in July 2016 in the border region with Pakistan.

Iranian media reports that the Jaish al-Adl militant group, accused by Tehran of links to Al Qaeda, carries out regular attacks in Sistan-Baluchistan.