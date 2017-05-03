SIALKOT - PML-N former MPA from Sialkot Ch Akhtar has joined the PTI. He announced his decision after his recent important meeting with PTI Chief Imran Khan held at Islamabad.

Talking to the newsmen, Ch Akhlaq confirmed his decision to join PTI, and said he would announce his decision of joining PTI during PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s public meeting scheduled for May 07, 2017.

He said that the PML-N leadership was ignoring him continuously. He said that there was no respect of the workers in PML-N. He was elected chairman of Union Council Daallowali-Sialkot as PML-N candidate during LB polls.

He had also been elected as MPA on PML-N ticket from Sialkot city’s PP-122, Sialkot II constituency during 2008 general elections, but later he quit the seat due to dual nationality.

Former MPA Ch Muhammad Akhlaq had been the very close associate of Khawaja Asif, the Sialkot-based federal minister for. defense, water and power.

Transparent wheat

buying pledged

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen said that the provision of gunny bags on merit was the top priority of the Punjab government.

The government has ensured the direct purchase of wheat from growers by curbing the menace of the middlemen and dealers in this regard, he said while talking to the local growers during his visit to several wheat procurement centres in Narowal District.

He said that the government would purchase each grain of wheat from the growers. He said that nobody would be allowed to violate the rights of growers as the government has also launched an advanced monitoring system at all the official wheat procurement centres across Punjab to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the process. The government has established five wheat procurement centres at Narowal district.