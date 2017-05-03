KASUR - A woman was tortured to death allegedly by her former husband here on Tuesday.

Hassan Akhtar of Gulberg Colony told the B-Division Police that his mother Robina Kanwal was married to Ahmed Butt after being divorced by his father Akhtar Hussain in 2003. Her second husband also divorced her at which she got a case registered against him, he told the police. The other day, her tortured dead body was found at her house, he said, alleging that Ahmed Butt along with accomplices tortured his mother to death. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

MAN INJURED

A man got injured critically after jumping from a moving train at Pattoki Railway Station here the other day.

According to Railway police, Zubair of Okara jumped from a moving train when it did not stop at Pattoki Railway Station. Resultantly, he got injured critically.