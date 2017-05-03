GUJRANWALA - A girl was found dead, a day after she went missing from her house under mysterious circumstances, the police informed on Tuesday.

According to police, Mafia, daughter of Yousaf, a resident of Garjakh went missing on Monday and the family searched her hectically but to no avail. On Tuesday, an unidentified caller informed Yousaf on his cellphone that his daughter is present near Nigar Gate on GT Road. The man rushed to the area and found his daughter lying unconscious. He rushed her at DHQ hospital where doctors informed him that the girl was already dead.

On information, the Garjakh Police reached the spot and started investigation.