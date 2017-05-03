SAHIWAL - An Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced a landlord to life in prison on two counts and fined him Rs one million in the murder case of a labourer.

The fine will be paid to the heirs of the slain man as compensation.

Special ATC Judge Malik Shabir Hussain Awan handed down the sentence a landlord Muhammad Hussain for killing a labourer Saeed Ahmad.

According to prosecution, accused Muhammad Hussain killed with acid labourer Muhammad Saeed over his alleged illicit relations with the former’s wife in at Thatha Lishariyan area on July 8, 2015.

The Okara Ravi Police had registered a case and arrested the accused. The court also acquitted four co-accused - Zafar, Qayyum, Nazeer and Haroon - giving them the benefit of the doubt.