Quetta - The Accountability Court Quetta-II on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for nine nominated accused in a supplementary reference filed by National Accountability Bureau Balochistan.

The NAB submitted reference in court against former chairwoman Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) Muhammad Ashraf Magsi, former deputy directors Abdul Wahid and Niaz Kakar, Asad Magsi, Sajjad Waheed, Abida Zeran, Huzra Magsi, Shafiqa Akbar and Mr Misbah Fatimah.

As the hearing resumed, the accountability court judge Abdul Majeed Nasar issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the nominated nine accused in NAB supplementary reference.

The NAB reference filed against the accused alleged that the said accused had misused their position in competitive examinations of BPSC and had recommended for appointments the candidates on nepotism basis. The court hearing was adjourned till May 5.

FORCES SEIZE ARMS IN DERA BUGTI

The law enforcement agencies personnel seized on Tuesday a huge cache of weapons and explosive materials in Dera Bugti.

According to security officials, the security forces acted on the information given by surrendered Ferraris in Dera Bugti and seized hidden arms and ammunition in raid which was to be used by terrorists for targeting sensitive installations and security forces. The timely action of security forces foiled terrorists’ indecent designs.

The forces recovered 1210 rounds of graft-gun, 280 kg explosive material, 282 detonators and 250 detonating cards. However, no arrest could be made in the successful raid.